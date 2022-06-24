Zild joins Fete de la Musique main stage lineup with Cheats, Autotelic, and more

ZILD. The singer-songwriter is set to perform at Fete de la Musique.

Lola Amour, Leanne & Naara, and Syd Hartha are also performing

MANILA, Philippines – Zild is joining the lineup of Fete de la Musique PH 2022’s main stage, happening at the Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros on June 25.

The former IV of Spades frontman will be performing along with Autotelic, Cheats, Lola Amour, Leanne & Naara, Syd Hartha, Eloisa, Dilaw, and Anima Tierra x Flow Arts Philippines.

French singer-songwriter and pianist Marc Fichel will also be performing in a collaboration with 2020 Voice Teen Philippines winner Cydel Gabutero, while French musician DJ Blutch will play in a special number with Filipino dance theater group Daloy Dance Company.

This year’s edition of Fete de la Musique features an anthem, composed in partnership with Francis De Veyra’s Funkybeat Entertainment.

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas will be performing the anthem alongside Curtismith, Toni B, Faye Yupano, and Zsaris.

The annual free music festival is presented by Aliance Française de Manille in partnership with the Embassy of France to the Philippines, B Side Productions, and the Department of Tourism.

Aside from the main stage in Intramuros, satellite stages will also be set up across the Philippines, in Palawan, Baguio, Cebu, and Siargao. – Rappler.com