Zild signs with Island Records

MANILA, Philippines – Zild has now signed with Island Records Philippines, and is set to release his first single, “Isang Anghel,” under the label on August 11.

Signing with Island Records puts the singer-songwriter and producer under the Universal Music Group umbrella, potentially amplifying his reach to a wider audience around the world.

Zild first became known as the bassist and keyboardist (and later, frontman) of the funk-rock band IV of Spades, alongside then-bandmates Unique (who left in 2018), Badjao de Castro, and Blaster Silonga.

The band took a break in August 2020, and the members have since pursued their own solo projects, with Zild since releasing two albums: his impressive solo debut Homework Machine in 2020, which he wrote and recorded in quarantine, and Huminga in 2021.

Before signing with Island Records, Zild previously released music under Balcony Entertainment, the label led by OPM veteran Rico Blanco. – Rappler.com