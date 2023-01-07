NCT’s Haechan withdraws from tour, promotions due to health reasons

The K-pop star is advised to rest after experiencing 'abnormal conditions' like heart palpitations

MANILA, Philippines – NCT’s Haechan will not be participating in the K-pop group’s upcoming scheduled promotions and US tour due to health reasons, agency SM Entertainment announced.

In a Friday, January 6 statement, SM Entertainment said that Haechan has been experiencing “abnormal conditions” like heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more. He went to the hospital with his manager, and after the doctor’s examination, he was advised to seek treatment and rest.

“As Haechan’s health recovery is the most important, he will not participate in scheduled activities for the time being and plans to recover his health while resting,” the agency said. Haechan will be sitting out all activities starting next week, with the date of his return yet to be confirmed.

“We sincerely apologize to fans for causing concern and we ask for fans’ kind understanding that this is a decision made for Haechan’s health. We will do our best to work hard and support Haechan so that he can greet fans with a healthier image,” SM Entertainment added.

DREAM MAKER USA also confirmed Haechan’s absence from NCT 127’s NEO CITY upcoming tour in Latin America and the US. The tour, which will run from January 9 to 28, will cover Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and a few US cities.

“Eight members will participate in the USA/Latin America concerts as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding,” they said.

NCT 127 2ND TOUR 'NEO CITY : USA & LATIN AMERICA – THE LINK’ ARTIST HAECHAN ABSENCE ANNOUCEMENT pic.twitter.com/kHZ22abvIL — DREAMMAKER USA (@dreammaker_usa) January 6, 2023

Haechan has been busy promoting with NCT DREAM for the latest remake track “Candy.” NCT 127 is also gearing up for a comeback on January 30 with repackaged album Ay-Yo. – Rappler.com