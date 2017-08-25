Here's the 'Pauwi Na' star on her last pedicab ride, who had the most bloopers on set, and her favorite pie flavor

Published 8:37 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – With Pauwi Na just coming off its first nationwide screening at the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, star Cherry Pie Picache dropped by the Rappler studio to answer a few of our questions about the hilarious road movie.

Cherry Pie tells us who had the most bloopers on set (spoiler alert: Bembol Roco), who got their lines right all the time (herself, of course), and many other fun facts about the film.

She even graced us with a quick cover of her go-to karaoke song, Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," and told us what her favorite pie flavor is – hint: it's not cherry.

The PPP may be over, but you can still catch Pauwi Na and the festival's other films over at Cinema 76.

Watch Cherry Pie in the video above and tell us what you thought of Pauwi Na in the comments below! – Rappler.com