Not even Bert and Ernie are immune to the overplayed song's catchy tune

Published 8:00 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Latin song "Despacito" has been everyone's track of the moment and count on Sesame Street to make their own version.

On August 21, the children's TV show uploaded a parody version of the hit song by Luis Fonzsi and Daddy Yankee. Entitled "El Patito," the video showed Ernie, Rosita, and a not so amused Bert singing the song.

"Oh no, not this song again," Bert moaned as Ernie launched into the lyrics of his rubber duckie to the song's tune.

"El patito. That's spanish for Rubber Duckie!" Ernie said.

The song also included some Spanish verses. In the end, Bert admits, "Hey, that song's pretty catchy."

The remixed version of "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber has become one 2017's most played hits. In August, YouTube announced the song's music video was the most viewed head of rap ballad See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth at 2.994 billion.

As of August 24, the video was viewed more than 3 billion.

The song was also declared as the most streamed song this year by its label Universal Music Latin Entertainment. –with a report from Agence France-Presse/ Rappler.com