Cliff proposes to Martine in Bali, Indonesia

Published 8:26 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Another "It Girl" has gotten engaged. Sunnies Studio creative director Martine Cajucom is now engaged to TV host and producer Cliff Ho.

Cliff proposed to Martine in Bali, Indonesia, According to Martine, she had a feeling he was going to ask her soon.

In an interview with Preview magazine, Martine said that Cliff had been trying to get her to go with him to Europe. Instead, they ended up in Bali.

"He told me that his friend was opening a resort, and all his friends will be coming, so I had zero expectations," she said.

When they got there, Martine said that she fell in love with Alila Villas.

"It is by far one of the best resorts – if not the best resort I've seen in my whole life throughout all my travels."

At dinner, Martine said she was taken by surprise when the waiter gave her a book with photos of her and Cliff. That's when Cliff popped the question.

Martine posted a photo of her ring saying: "The happiest ho in the world today. Forever yours [Cliff Ho]."

the happiest ho in the world today. forever yours @cliff_ho A post shared by Martine (@martine) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

In another post, she wrote: "Best day of my life."

best day of my life A post shared by Martine (@martine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

Cliff on Instagram wrote: "How did i get so lucky? Time to lock it down and finally use the ring emoji #MartinesaHO."

how did i get so lucky? time to lock it down and finally use the ring emoji #MartinesaHO A post shared by Cliff Ho (@cliff_ho) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Martine is the cousin of Isabelle Daza and Georgina Wilson. Both got married to their respective partners in 2016.– Rappler.com