'We try to let our kids live normal lives and they don’t feel like they’re above everybody else just because they’re known,' says Chesca

Published 8:30 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Team Kramer vowed to keep it real. Their followers might not always agree with what Doug and Cheska have to say, but that won’t stop them from sharing their lives online. (IN PHOTOS: Kendra Kramer turns 7 years old)

“You can’t please everybody. We try [to] be a blessing to people and that’s the most important thing,” Doug said.

This was partly in response to the criticisms his wife, Cheska, received online after the model-actress shared an illustration on what the traditional role of a husband and wife in a Christian household looks like – with the husband as the “protector” and “provider of the family” and wife as “children manager of the household.”

Instructions for Christian Households Wives, submit yourselves to your husbands, as is fitting in the Lord. Husbands, love your wives and do not be harsh with them. Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord. Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged. Slaves (Servants... The people who work for you or can apply to you as an employee), obey your earthly masters (your boss or you as a boss) in everything; and do it, not only when their eye is on you and to curry their favor, but with sincerity of heart and reverence for the Lord. Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving. Anyone who does wrong will be repaid for their wrongs, and there is no favoritism. - Colossians 3:18-25 A post shared by Chesca Garcia Kramer (@chekakramer) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

The post was accompanied with a caption that tells wives to submit to their husbands, a passage that did not sit well with many of their followers. Several called the couple out for promoting such a “dated” concept. But Doug, on a Facebook post, explained that although they play different roles, Cheska’s inputs and suggestions when it comes to family decisions would always be as important.

“I never treat or make Cheska feel she is inferior to me. In fact, I make her feel more important than myself. But this doesn't take away my leadership and stand to lead my family. And I mean this in all aspects, I choose to lead my family financially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. And guess who is my partner when I fall short at times? My wife,” he wrote.

When Rappler caught up with Doug and Cheska at a Happee event last October 24, where Team Kramer was launched as the brand’s newest endorsers, the couple shared that they’re not letting negativity on social media get the best of them.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is we’re united as a family and everybody has seen how we are and that stays true,” Cheska said.

Raising a family in the social media era

“We’re dubbed as the social media family because we don’t have any shows on TV. It’s mostly our cameras and doing commercials, but that’s basically it,” Doug said.

Team Kramer has one of the strongest presences online. Their Facebook page alone has over 8 million followers, easily making them a household name. But more than the numbers, Doug and Cheska shared that raising kids the best way they know how will always be their priority.

Universal Studios day! Never seen so many scary characters out like today. Glad none of my kids freaked out! A post shared by Chesca Garcia Kramer (@chekakramer) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

“We try to let our kids live normal lives and they don’t feel like they’re above everybody else just because they’re known. I don’t like it to be that way…We don’t want to raise children that are entitled so we try to avoid that. It’s nice that they just enjoy being kids,” Cheska said.

If there’s one thing that Doug and Cheska are careful of, it’s showing favoritism, be it intentional or not.

“All of the kids, they sleep beside us. They look for us. I take my kids on dates. In fact, I’m due for a date with my little boy. That’s part of how we want to bring up our kids. We want to show them that each one of them is special.” Doug shared.

“Even in our house we’ve already spoken to our kasamabahays (helpers) to never mention that one is more than the other. We don’t want to put those things in their heads and so far naman, in our family, our kids don’t expect na parang you love ganito more than ano. Walang ganun (that you love one more the other child. There's nothing like that). We’re happy and hopefully it stays that way,” Cheska added. – Rappler.com