LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo as Audrey Hepburn
MANILA, Philippines – Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a Halloween costume that’s been done by every other person, but no one has worn it quite like Scarlet Snow Belo. (LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in adorable Halloween costumes)
A new photo posted on Instagram shows the Belo baby dressed in the iconic black ensemble worn by Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of the 1961 classic. From the tiara, to the oversize sunnies, down to the Tiffany shopping bag, Scarlet Snow nails the look.
As far as Halloween costumes go, this one may be one of Scarlet's cutest, though if her Halloween record says anything, we're guessing it's only the first of many more to come this 2017.
Check out Scarlet's looks from Halloweens past here. – Rappler.com