Instagram's favorite baby channels a fashion icon

Published 6:26 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a Halloween costume that’s been done by every other person, but no one has worn it quite like Scarlet Snow Belo. (LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in adorable Halloween costumes)

A new photo posted on Instagram shows the Belo baby dressed in the iconic black ensemble worn by Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of the 1961 classic. From the tiara, to the oversize sunnies, down to the Tiffany shopping bag, Scarlet Snow nails the look.

As far as Halloween costumes go, this one may be one of Scarlet's cutest, though if her Halloween record says anything, we're guessing it's only the first of many more to come this 2017.

Our little #AudreyHepburn is getting ready for breakfast at Tiffany's. A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

It's been an hour and look my bag is still empty. I can't buy anything for 20 pesos! I guess I'll just sit here and enjoy the free aircon. A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

