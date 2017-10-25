(UPDATED) The actress is rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a meet and greet event

Published 12:22 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)– After she was rushed to the hospital during a meet and greet event, actress Isabel Granada is set to undergo an operation in Qatar.

Isabel's close friend, actress Bianca Lapus, asked for prayers for her friend through a post on Facebook. Bianca said Isabel is now in a coma after suffering cardiac arrest. According to a nurse she spoke to, Isabel also suffered internal bleeding and an aneurysm.

"She will undergo a major operation anytime now," Bianca said on Facebook. "But according to the respiratory therapist, she had cardiac arrest [6 times]. Please, let's pray for Isa."

In a new Facebook post, Bianca clarified reports on Isabel's condition. She said the medical staff in the hospital cannot disclose any information and that while some friends were aware of details of Isabel's condition, only her family and doctors can reveal them.

“We also have friends who are on standby offering help/assistance. Sinabi ko na din ito sa husband niya earlier. There are some info na kaming friends niya can’t post kasi dapat hospital or doctor or mismong family ni isabel lang ang puwede magsabi (I also said this to her husband earlier. There are some info that we friend can’t post because only the hospital or doctor or family of Isabel can make an announcement). We have to respect that,” she said.

"CAN WE FOCUS ON PRAYING FOR ISABEL? This is the ONLY Reason why we posted her situation. To gather Prayer Warriors for our dear friend who is fighting for her life. Let us not make other issues or false news out of it because this is a very difficult time for her and her family especially to her children,” she added.

Bianca also also addressed “false news” about Isabel’s condition.

"But just to clear the false news. she is still in the ICU in a coma and still fighting pending for operation na siya, inaantay lang maging stable (and they’re just waiting for her to be stable). So let us all continue to pray for her po,” she said.

Robby Tarroza, another friend of Isabel also gave an update on her condition.

"So I found out that Isabel Granada is stable now. Her vitals are anyway, Still in a coma but stable. So they should be preparing her for surgery soon. Let's all keep praying. She is indeed a fighter! Go Isa! fight pa sis! God give Isabel back to us."

Isabel, who started her career in the late German Moreno's show, That's Entertainment, was in Qatar to speak at the Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference, which was held last week. – Rappler.com