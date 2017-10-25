Korean celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee are now parents to a baby girl

Published 2:31 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Rain and wife actress Kim Tae Hee welcomed their first child – a daughter – on Wednesday, October 25.

Rain confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

"Thank you....She's a beautiful princess. We'll raise her to be a child that helps the world. #Blessed," the singer said as translated by allkpop.com

고맙습니다... 예쁜 공주님이에요 ~ 세상에 도움이 되는 아이로 잘 키우겠습니다. #축복 A post shared by RAIN (@rain_oppa) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Rain and Tae Hee, who married in January, announced that they were expectng their first child in May.

Rain rose to fame as one of Korea's top pop stars and for his roles on the TV show Full House and movies such as Ninja Assassin and Speed Racer. Tae Hee is known for her roles in dramas such as Stairway to Heaven and Iris. – Rappler.com