Published 2:13 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza's prenup video was released on October 20 and as expected of the couple, it was very personal and creative. (Check out the prenup photos of Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza)

In the video, they performed a song they wrote together titled "Walk on Water."

In a blog post, the video's director and the pair's close friend Jewel Sison, shared how she was approached to do their prenup video: "Both of them helped me through my film projects, my thesis film, and another short film where Chynna was my assistant director and Kean was the acting coach. I never thought we'd get to collab on the most important video as a couple – their prenup/music video for their wedding. So I wanted to make it special by incorporating aspects of their life that I think give the viewer a vivid snapshot of their relationship as it further blossoms into married life," she said.

Among the details she put in the video include 7 "Easter eggs," including the first sentence Kean ever told Chynna when they met, Kean's love for John Lennon, and a scene from one of TV projects Wagas.

Jewel also wrote that the video was inspired by their daughter Stellar.

In an interview with GMA News, Chynna gave a few details about their upcoming wedding in November. Her wedding dress, which she said will be non-traditional, will be designed by Edwin Tan.

The couple had a civil wedding in 2015. – Rappler.com