'Balangiga: Howling Wilderness' wins Best Picture

Published 11:34 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Balangiga: Howling Wilderness won the Best Film in the 2017 QCinema International Film Festival awards on Thursday night, October 26. (READ: The QCinema film festival 2017 is a movie paradise for all cinephiles)

The NETPAC Jury Prize Award, Circle went to Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghost of Tayug 1931).

Justine Samson won the Best Actor award for the movie Balangiga: Howling Wilderness, while Jally Nae Gilbaliga won Best Actress for The Chanters.

The QCinema Festival will run from October 19 to 28 at Cineplex 10 of Gateway Mall, Robinsons Movieworld of Robinsons Galleria, Trinoma Cinema, UP Town Center; and from October 24 to 28 at Cinematheque Centre Manila on TM Kalaw Extension, Manila.

List of winners:

Best Film:

The Write Moment

The Chanters

Neomanila

Medusae

Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan Pa ng mga Bituin

Dormitoryo (Mga Walang Katapusang Kwarto)

Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghosts of Tayug 1931)

WINNER: Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Pylon award for best picture goes to “BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness by Khavn #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/LGqCnJt1wR — QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017

Best Director : Khavn for Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

NETPAC Jury Prize Award, Circle : Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghost of Tayug 1931), Christopher Gozum

NETPAC Jury Prize Circle Winner is “Dapol Tan Payawar Na Tayug 1931” by Christopher Gozum #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/Eet6GzhNad — QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017

Best Actor

Timothy Castillo, Neomanila

Charles Salazar, Dormitoryo

WINNER: Justine Samson, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Best Actress

Max Eigenmann, Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan Pa ng mga Bituin

WINNER: Jally Nae Gilbaliga, The Chanters

Eula Valdez, Neomanila

Best Supporting Actor

Romulo Caballero, The Chanters

WINNER: Pio Del Rio, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Jess Mendoza, Neomanila

Jun Sabayton, Dormitoryo

Pio Del Rio of BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness is our Best Supporting Actor. Congratulations!!! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/O1kc5yae0I — QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017

Best Supporting Actress

Kate Alejandrino, Dormitoryo

Angeline Andoy, Neomanila

WINNER: Sheenly Gener, Dormitoryo

Audience Choice Award for short film: Kun 'Di Man

The Pylon for the QC Shorts Audience Choice Award goes to ... #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/8R8J0KJr5M — QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017

Audience Choice Award for circle competition: Neomanila

Gender Sensitivity Award: Dormitoryo

Best Artistic Achievement: Myko David (Cinematography), Neomanila

Best Screenplay: The Chanters

Winners for best screenplay are Andrian Legaspi and John Bedia of “The Chanters”. #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/lKJlDyb9nU — QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017

NETPAC Jury Prize, RainbowQC: Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats

Best Picture for RainbowQC: Close-Knit, Naoko Ogigami

NETPAC Jury Prize, Asian Next Wave: Snow Woman



Best Film, Asian Next Wave: Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

Best Short Film: Babylon

QC Shorts NETPAC Jury Prize winner: Kiri Dalena, Gikan Sa Ngitngit Nga Kinailadman

– Rappler.com