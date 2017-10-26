FULL LIST: Winners, QCinema International Film Festival 2017 awards
MANILA, Philippines – The movie Balangiga: Howling Wilderness won the Best Film in the 2017 QCinema International Film Festival awards on Thursday night, October 26. (READ: The QCinema film festival 2017 is a movie paradise for all cinephiles)
The NETPAC Jury Prize Award, Circle went to Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghost of Tayug 1931).
Justine Samson won the Best Actor award for the movie Balangiga: Howling Wilderness, while Jally Nae Gilbaliga won Best Actress for The Chanters.
The QCinema Festival will run from October 19 to 28 at Cineplex 10 of Gateway Mall, Robinsons Movieworld of Robinsons Galleria, Trinoma Cinema, UP Town Center; and from October 24 to 28 at Cinematheque Centre Manila on TM Kalaw Extension, Manila.
List of winners:
Best Film:
- The Write Moment
- The Chanters
- Neomanila
- Medusae
- Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan Pa ng mga Bituin
- Dormitoryo (Mga Walang Katapusang Kwarto)
- Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghosts of Tayug 1931)
- WINNER: Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
Pylon award for best picture goes to “BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness by Khavn #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/LGqCnJt1wR— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Best Director : Khavn for Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
Best director is Khavn of BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/cWoVdvHDZs— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
NETPAC Jury Prize Award, Circle : Dapol Tan Payawar ng Tayug 1931 (The Ashes and Ghost of Tayug 1931), Christopher Gozum
NETPAC Jury Prize Circle Winner is “Dapol Tan Payawar Na Tayug 1931” by Christopher Gozum #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/Eet6GzhNad— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Best Actor
- Timothy Castillo, Neomanila
- Charles Salazar, Dormitoryo
- WINNER: Justine Samson, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
Best actor is Juntine Samson of BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness. Congratulations! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/KfhEfvjtnQ— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Best Actress
- Max Eigenmann, Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan Pa ng mga Bituin
- WINNER: Jally Nae Gilbaliga, The Chanters
- Eula Valdez, Neomanila
Congratulations to our Best Actress, Jally Nae Gilbaliga! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/PsIiwmeLpD— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Best Supporting Actor
- Romulo Caballero, The Chanters
- WINNER: Pio Del Rio, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Jess Mendoza, Neomanila
- Jun Sabayton, Dormitoryo
Pio Del Rio of BALANGIGA: Howling Wilderness is our Best Supporting Actor. Congratulations!!! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/O1kc5yae0I— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Best Supporting Actress
- Kate Alejandrino, Dormitoryo
- Angeline Andoy, Neomanila
- WINNER: Sheenly Gener, Dormitoryo
Congratulations, Ms. Sheenly Gener! Best supporting actress! #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/XuKBIRl4zB— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Audience Choice Award for short film: Kun 'Di Man
The Pylon for the QC Shorts Audience Choice Award goes to ... #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/8R8J0KJr5M— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Audience Choice Award for circle competition: Neomanila
Pylon Award for Audience Choice goes to “Neomanila”. #qcinema #qcinema2016 pic.twitter.com/x12JvBWNEB— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
Gender Sensitivity Award: Dormitoryo
Best Artistic Achievement: Myko David (Cinematography), Neomanila
Best Screenplay: The Chanters
Winners for best screenplay are Andrian Legaspi and John Bedia of “The Chanters”. #qcinema #qcinema2017 pic.twitter.com/lKJlDyb9nU— QCinema (@QCinemaPH) October 26, 2017
NETPAC Jury Prize, RainbowQC: Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats
Best Picture for RainbowQC: Close-Knit, Naoko Ogigami
NETPAC Jury Prize, Asian Next Wave: Snow Woman
Best Film, Asian Next Wave: Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
Best Short Film: Babylon
QC Shorts NETPAC Jury Prize winner: Kiri Dalena, Gikan Sa Ngitngit Nga Kinailadman
– Rappler.com