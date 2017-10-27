(UPDATED) The actor is arrested in Parañaque

Published 11:52 AM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Actor Cogie Domingo was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Parañaque on Friday, October 27.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Parañaque police chief Senior Superintendent Victor Rosete.

The operation was led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

His case is still under investigation as of posting.

The actor recently starred in the television drama Someone to Watch Over Me.

The 32-year-old left showbiz in 2006, which gave rise to rumors that he was using drugs and needed to be rehabilitated.

He returned to the industry in 2010, at which point Domingo admitted to having tried drugs, but not becoming addicted.

In an interview on Startalk, quoted in a Pep report, Domingo said, "Hindi naman po ako dumaan sa ganoong time na nagda-drugs. Siyempre, may na-try rin ako. Pero alam mo yun, hindi naman ako naging dependent or anything. (I didn’t go through that time doing drugs. Of course, I tried. But you know, I didn’t become dependent or anything.)” – Rappler.com