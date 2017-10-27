Are you ready for it?

Published 12:44 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After sufficiently teasing fans on Instagram with short clips of her upcoming video – including snatches of her appearing (gasp!) naked – Taylor Swift finally released said video early on October 27 (Philippine time).

The video is for her song “…Ready For It?” and was directed by Joseph Kahn.

In it, Taylor, wearing a black cape and thigh-high black boots, struts through a graffiti-covered futuristic city that looks not unlike Coruscant in Star Wars.

Eventually, caped Taylor faces off with a cyborg Taylor (the one that appeared to be naked in the teasers) – the old Taylor standing off with the new one, perhaps?

We won’t tell you which Taylor triumphs in the end – though we will point out that the singer is really owning the snake nickname (ICYMI, she was called a snake after the whole Kim Kardashian-Kanye West debacle phone call debacle in 2016). From the almost-snakeskin like material of her black hood, to the reptilian glow of Cyborg Taylor’s eyes, to snatches of a snake slithering across her chin, the serpentine motif is subtly but definitely alive in this video.

What is Tay trying to say? Your guess is just as good as ours. – Rappler.com