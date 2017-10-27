Granada's mom, son, and former husband are flying to see the actress, who is still in a coma

Published 5:33 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Granada's mom Guapa Castro-Granada asked for prayers, as she and her immediate family are set to fly to Qatar to be with the actress.

Granada and her partner Andrew Cowley were in Qatar for the Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference. Granada collapsed after a meet and greet event and is now in a coma after suffering cardiac arrest. (READ: Isabel Granada to undergo operation in Qatar)

In an interview on GMA 7's 24 Oras on Thursday, October 27, Granada's mom, known in the industry as Mommy Guapa, was in tears, saying that she could not bear to lose her daughter.

"Hindi ko kaya," she said. "Ituloy n'yo ang pagdarasal para sa anak ko. Mabuhay siya, magising siya." (I can't bear it. Please continue praying for my daughter. That she lives, that she will wake up.)

Granada's son, Hubert Aguas, also said that he cant wait to be with his mom: "Yayakapin ko po siya, hahawakan ko po yung kamay niya, tapos hihingi po ako ng tawad na hindi ko siya gaanong nakakausap," he said. (I'll hug her, hold her hand, and then ask for forgiveness for not spending enough time with her.)

Granada's ex-husband Jericho Aguas said that he won't let the actress to leave him and their son again. He said that Granada knows that he still loves her despite their breakup.

Stable, but has yet to wake up

In a separate interview, Cowley said that Granada is okay and stable but has yet to wake up from the coma.

"Nung sabi ko sa kanya na 'I love you,' that the kids send their love, si Hubert, my kids, her mama, ako I think that's when I noticed talaga there was a tear. That time, I was happy na she can hear me talaga," he said.

(When I said 'I love you,' that they send their love, Hubert, my kids, her mama, I think that's when I noticed really that there was a tear. That time, I was happy that she could hear me.)

Granada's colleagues in showbiz have also voiced out that they are praying for her recovery.

Chuckie Dreyfus, her former love team partner, said on Facebook that he's hoping that her family's visas will be released soon so that they can fly immediately.

Ruffa Gutierrez, Donita Rose, Angelu de Leon, and Angeli Valenciano have also sent prayers for her quick recovery.

Please say a prayer for Isabel Granada. She had aneurysm. /p>— Angelu DeLeon-Rivera (@iamangeludeleon) October 25, 2017

Woke up to the saddest news. let’s pray for ISABEL GRANADA who is in a coma. I spent many yrs w/ her in THATS ENTERTAINMENT MONDAY GROUP pic.twitter.com/GvOu3jeRuo — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) October 25, 2017

Let us pray for Isabel Granada as she fights for her life in Qatar. Twitter kingdom please retweet& intercede for her! #PrayForIsabelGranada https://t.co/dIICjtFTSG — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) October 25, 2017

I dont normally post stuff like this but a dear friend from That’s Entertainment needs prayers. I believe that prayers can move mountains esp when many are in agreement. She’s only 41 and has so much to live for still. A post shared by realdonitarose (@realdonitarose) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT





Granada, 41, was recently in an episode of Tadhana on GMA 7. – Rappler.com