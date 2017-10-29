Maine adds author to her achievements with the book 'Yup, I am That Girl'

Published 12:29 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maine Mendoza's career has skyrocketed in the last two years since being introduced as Yaya Dub on Eat Bulaga and becoming one half of the AlDub tandem with Alden Richards. But despite all the attention, Maine has remained humble and approachable to many people.

In an interview with reporters at the launch of her book Yup, I am That Girl on Thursday, October 26, Maine said that she doesn't need to change anything about herself because her fans and people close to her have accepted her for who she is. (READ: After 2 years, Maine Mendoza says AlDub team remains strong)

"'Yung mga fans naman namin tanggap nila ako for who I am and for who I am not. So I don't need the feel to change for anybody, so okay ako sa ganun," she said.

(Our fans have accepted for who I am and for who I am not. I don't feel the need to change for anyone, so I'm okay with that.)

Maine on keeping herself humble despite the attention she's gotten in the last 2 years. #YIATGBookLaunch pic.twitter.com/idQbVYXlgs — alexa villano (@alexavillano) October 26, 2017

Yup, I am That Girl book

Aside from hosting and acting, Maine is also busy helping out her family run a franchise of a fast food restaurant she endorses, and has added "author" to her resume with the launch of her book Yup, I am That Girl.

The book give fans a peek into Maine's life, including her family, the AlDub phenomenon, getting discovered by Eat Bulaga, and her favorite things.

Thousands of her fans attended the book signing at TriNoma mall in Quezon City. At one point, she got emotional when she saw the fan turnout for event.

Maine gets emotional as she greets the audience. pic.twitter.com/sAVTblHUwA — alexa villano (@alexavillano) October 26, 2017

Maine shared that aside from her blog, she wanted to come out with a published work, that's why she decided to produce the book. She was suprised to hear that as early as 10pm the night before the launch, many fans were lining up to get into the area where the book signing will be held.

"Wala nga akong achievement (I really don't have any achievements)," she said when asked how different it was having a book from her other accomplishments. "Ang pinaka-achievement ko na is really finishing college, kasi hindi naman po ako ganun nag-excel sa school. Nasulat ko po iyan sa book kaya mas malalaman iyan ng mga tao. So mostly yung mga achievements na nangyari nung pumasok ako sa showbiz."

(My biggest achievement is really finishing college, because I never really excelled in school. I wrote that in the book so people will know more about that chapter of my life. So mostly of the achievements really happened when I entered showbiz.)

Maine said that "in a way" the book is also a way to overcome her shyness.

"Tulad nga ng #Unfiltered book of [blogger] Pessimistic Optimist Bella, dito kasi no pretensions. In-open ko talaga 'yung puso ko sa mga tao."

(Like the #Unfiltered book of blogger Pessimistic Optimist Bella, here there's no pretensions. I really opened my heart to the people with this.)

Maine also said that she's happy to be back in Twitter after keeping quiet for a few months, saying that she has learned to shut out the negativity around her.

Maine signs the blown up cover of her book #YIATGBookLaunch pic.twitter.com/mcz2ahKrso — alexa villano (@alexavillano) October 26, 2017

"Before kasi, I'm fond of going to my bashers' accounts for some reason na parang naaliw ako nababasa – 'yung mga sinasabi nila about me. But s'yempe ngayon, ang hirap naman na puro ka negativity sa system mo. So let's just look at the postive side of life."

(Before, I'm fond of going to my bashers' accounts for some reason because I got amused reading what they say about me. But now, it's hard when negativity is in your system. So let's just look at the positive side of life.)

She also said to watch out for a movie project she will be doing.

The book Yup, I am That Girl is now available in bookstores for P295. – Rappler.com