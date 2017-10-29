Maxine stars in her first movie, 'Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted,' directed by Jose Javier Reyes

Published 1:52 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After competing in Miss Universe 2016 and concluding her Binibining Pilipinas reign, Maxine Medina has been keeping a low profile, visible only through her endorsement campaigns and on social media.

Maxine faced harsh criticism from netizens for her answers during previous media interviews and in the Question and Answer portion of the Miss Universe pageant. Succeeding public appearances were mostly pageant-related duties which didn’t require much interaction with the press. (READ: Maxine Medina on the pressures of being Miss Universe host delegate)

After months of being under the radar, Maxine is back in the limelight, as one of the stars of the movie Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted. In the movie, she plays Lisette, an up-and-coming actress – a role not far from what she is in real life at the moment.

Aside from honing her acting skills, she said she gained a lot more from her first film project.

Maxine previously attended workshops in preparation for pageants, but she said acting workshops, which she joined in preparation for the movie, contributed to improving her self-confidence.

“Wish ko lang, nag-[acting] workshop na din ako bago ako lumaban ng Miss U,” she said in jest.

(I wished I also underwent an acting workshop before competing in Miss U.)

She admitted that she feels at home with her newfound acting career. “Nag-eenjoy kasi ako sa ginagawa ko... and everytime nag-eenjoy ako, lahat ng comments ng tao positive.”

(I enjoy what I do. And when I enjoy what I do, people's comments are positive.)

Despite feeling some pressure, the beauty-queen-turned-actress is honored to have Jose Javier Reyes as her first director. Maxine is thankful for the kindness and professionalism she experienced working with the esteemed director.

She shared: “Sobrang suwerte ko na naging director ko si Direk Joey. Medyo na-pressure ako kasi I’ve known him since I was little, tapos makakatrabaho ko siya. Tapos when I get to talk to him, sobrang light niya, sasabihin niya, 'relax ka lang, enjoy mo lang.'”

(I'm very lucky that my director is Direk Joey. I feel some pressure because I've known him since I was little, and now I'm working with him. Our conversations are light, and he would tell me to just relax and enjoy.)

Maxine hopes that her acting career will flourish, and she looks forward to more projects, particularly under her contract with Octo Arts Films.

While she’s used to wearing sexy swimwear during pageants and pictorials however, the newbie actress says she won’t be going sexy on the silver screen anytime soon.

“It depends [on] my parents, of course. Nandun pa rin 'yung respeto ko sa parents ko, sa family ko. And may mine-maintain kasi akong image. For me, ayoko talaga,” she said.

(It depends on my parents, of course. I respect my parents, my family, and I have an image to maintain. I personally don't want to do it.)

Written and directed by Jose Javier Reyes, Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted is the much-awaited follow-up to Reyes’ 2004 film Spirit of the Glass.

Aside from Medina, Spirit of the Glass 2 stars Cristine Reyes, Benjamin Alves, Daniel Matsunaga, Ashley Ortega, Enrico Cuenca, Janine Gutierrez, Dominic Roque, and Aaron Villaflor. It opens in cinemas on November 1. – Rappler.com