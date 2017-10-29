Lovi meets the actor during an event for luxury watch brand Omega

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Lovi Poe got the chance to meet British actor Eddie Redmayne during an event for luxury watch brand Omega in Venice, Italy.

On Instagram, Lovi wrote that she tripped over her dress when she saw the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor up close.

"So I survived wearing heels these past couple of days in the floating city, but I managed to embarrass myself and trip over my dress in front of Eddie Redmayne. I guess that's what happens when you get too excited and start fangirling!"

Eddie, who is one of Omega's international endorsers, is known for his roles in The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, and My Week With Marilyn.

In 2015, he won Oscars' Best Actor for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. That same year, Eddie was also made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth. – Rappler.com