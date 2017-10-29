Alisah performs Jordin Sparks' 'This Is My Now'

Published 10:00 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After she was eliminated in the first part of the X Factor UK, Alisah Bonaobra returned onstage to prove to the judges that she has what it takes to be part of the competition. (WATCH: 'The Voice PH's Alisah Bonaobra wows 'X Factor UK' judges)

During the live shows on Saturday, October 28, Alisah performed Jordin Sparks' "This Is My Now," which got loud applause from the audience.

"Alisah, that song is absolutely perfect for you because this is your now. And you deserve to be back on the show. You should be on this show. It's almost like a winner's song," judge Louis Walsh said after her performance, adding that she was a great singer.

Nicole Scherzinger called Alisah her Disney warrior princess, saying: "You just karate-chopped all through that song but you did it with grace, with poise, with strength. I freaking adore you. I look at you and I'm like, that's my little ninja Filipina sister up there."

Sharon Osbourne said every person who joins the contest would always say they want to be in the competition, but it's different in Alisah's case.

"I know your story, I know what you've gone through, and you know what, with that voice like yours, you're gonna be here through the end. I'm so happy for you."

In a pre-recorded video, it was shown that Alisah was one of the 4 contestants to compete. The young singer said that she thought her journey in the show had ended after Sharon said she did not make it during the presentation at the Judges' Houses.

"My X Factor journey has been a real rollercoaster ride. I'm literally the comeback queen because it's like at the 6-chair challenge, I really fought hard just to go through. I never thought that I will sing 'Bang Bang,' wearing 6-inch heels," she said.

"[At the] Judges' Houses was when Sharon told me I didn't go through. It's like my X Factor UK [journey] is really over. My mom just told me, 'If you believe in yourself, the people around [you] will also believe in you.' Now, I'm a wildcard."

Alisah moves on to the next round of the live shows. – Rappler.com