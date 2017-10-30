'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Rapp accuses Spacey of making advances at him when he was 14, leading to the Academy Award winner to apologize, and admit he is gay

Published 1:57 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was 14 years old, leading to the Academy Award winner to admit he is gay.

In a revealing interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp, who is now 46 years old, recounted an encounter with Spacey, then 26, back in 1986, when they were both performing on Broadway shows.

Rapp said he was invited to party at Spacey's apartment, and at the end of the night, the older actor – who appeared to be drunk – suddenly carried the boy up, brought him to bed, and climbed on top of him.

The actor recounted: "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."

He was able to push Spacey off him, and went to lock himself in a bathroom, before leaving the apartment.

Rapp also said that when he locked himself up in the bathroom, he saw "a picture of [Spacey] having his arm around a man."

"He was trying to seduce me,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

When recalling the incident, Rapp said he is glad nothing bad happened to him then.

"And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can't believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy," he said.

Since the incident, Spacey's career has grown exponentially, from Broadway, to West End and Hollywood, and along the way winning two Academy Awards. He is currently the star of the megahit House of Cards.

Rapp, meanwhile, also became a theater and TV star, and is best known by audiences for his role in the musical Rent.

Apology and revelation

Several hours after the story went online, Spacey apologized to Rapp via social media.

He said he was horrified by Rapp's story, but said he does not remember the encounter.

"If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been an inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," he said, in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The revelations also led Spacey to admit that he is gay, ending years of public speculation.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this openly and honestly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

After the story came out, Rapp said on Twitter that he is "standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me."

The story comes amid the growing discussion over sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, with numerous celebrities and workers coming out with stories ranging from harassment to outright sexual assault.

The biggest scandal centers around famed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is being accused of harassing numerous women in Hollywood in the past few decades.

The producer has since been fired from his own production company, and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that gives out the Academy Awards. – Rappler.com