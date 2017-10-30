Halloween has never been cuter

Published 9:00 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Though she's not even 3 years old, Scarlet Snow Belo is fast becoming the queen of Halloween, every year she is dolled up in not just one, but several googly eye-inducing costumes.

This year was no different, with Scarlet kicking it off early, going as Holly Golightly for a trick-or-treat session at SM Aura, complete with a Tiffany bag to collect all her candy in.

Just in case you were wondering what I was able to buy for 20 pesos, here it is - candies and chocolates (but most of them I got for free in exchange for a smile). A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

She also dressed up as an angel (or a fairy?) and campaigned for a non-scary Halloween.

I don’t get it. Why do people scare us with ghosts and witches in their houses when we visit for trick or treat? Don’t they know it’s HAPPY Halloween and not Scary Halloween? #NOtoScaryHalloweens @marchenrichgo A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Scarlet also reprised her Beauty and the Beast costume at her first Halloween party, with little Severiano Elliott (Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano’s son) as her Cogsworth.

It's my first Halloween party and I'm so happy @madisoneventsinc did not make it scary. Pretty princesses came and sang our favorite songs and played with us. I'm so happy. Thank you, Daddy, Mommy, and Tita @alicegeduardo! A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

I wore my costume from last year to match @severianoelliott's. Can you guess which character from Beauty and the Beast he is? (Sev is so funny. He would cry but stop everytime he sees marshmallows). ··· Thank you @littlemisslaceyph for our beautiful costumes. A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

She also got her wish to dress up as a purple crayon, and her parents Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo joined her as green and red crayons.

Missing you @quarkhenares and @cristallebelo. When you come home the Crayon family will be complete! (P.S. This costume was @scarletsnowbelo’s idea. She wanted to be a “purple crayon while dancing”) A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Which Scarlet Snow Belo costume do you like the most? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com