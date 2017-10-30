LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in costume are the cutest photos you'll see this Halloween
MANILA, Philippines – Though she's not even 3 years old, Scarlet Snow Belo is fast becoming the queen of Halloween, every year she is dolled up in not just one, but several googly eye-inducing costumes.
This year was no different, with Scarlet kicking it off early, going as Holly Golightly for a trick-or-treat session at SM Aura, complete with a Tiffany bag to collect all her candy in.
She also dressed up as an angel (or a fairy?) and campaigned for a non-scary Halloween.
Scarlet also reprised her Beauty and the Beast costume at her first Halloween party, with little Severiano Elliott (Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano’s son) as her Cogsworth.
She also got her wish to dress up as a purple crayon, and her parents Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo joined her as green and red crayons.
Which Scarlet Snow Belo costume do you like the most? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com