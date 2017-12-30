The year 2017 has been busy for couples calling it quits

Published 8:00 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Whenever any of our favorite celebrity couples break up, we can’t help but lose a little faith in love. See, at one point or another, these couples were our definition of relationship goals. That’s why even when both parties insist that it was a mutual decision and they have only the utmost love and respect for each other, it’s always a tough pill to swallow.

Throughout 2017, we’ve seen a number of celebrity breakups, from predictable short-lived romances, to seemingly perfect marriages ending in divorce. Here’s a list of couples that broke our hearts by consciously uncoupling this year.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

After 8 years of marriage, Chris and Anna announced their separation in August of this year. In his divorce filing, the Guardians of the Galaxy star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Both stars asked for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” Chris and Anna said in a joint statement.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye)

In October, Selena and Abel decided to call it quits after 10 months of dating. In an interview with Billboard, the Wolves singer shared that even if the relationship didn’t work out, they still remained the best of friends. But a month after the “amicable” break up, The Weeknd unfollowed Selena and even wiped all signs of their relationship from his Instagram account.

Selena was also recently spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber fueling rumors that the two are back together.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben and Christine were married for 17 years before they eventually decide to go their separate ways in May. The couple released a joint statement saying that even if the marriage did not work out they still have “tremendous love and respect for each other.” Ben and Christine share two kids together, Ella, 15, and Quinlin, 12.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

After 3 years of dating, Kylie and Tyga ended their relationship in April. In an episode of her reality show, Life With Kylie, she admitted that the age difference eventually took a toll in their relationship.

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided, that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person,” she said in a confessional.

Kylie is now in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott and expecting their first child together.

Daniel Matsunaga Erich Gonzales

In February, Daniel and Erich also decided to part ways after two years of dating. There was no third party involved but the breakup got messy after rumors of Daniel allegedly using Erich for her money started to circulate online. Coming to her brother’s defense, Vanessa said Daniel never took advantage of Erich because “there’s really nothing to take advantage of.”

In response, Erich sent a statement to ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi ako mayaman, Vanessa. Tama ka; mahirap lang ako, hindi ako kasing yaman ng napangasawa mo. Pero sa mundong ito, ang realidad, hindi lang mayayaman ang nate-take advantage. Mas maraming mahirap ang napapagsamantalahan.”

(I'm not rich, Vanessa. You're right; I'm just a poor person, I'm not as rich as the person you married. But in the world, in reality, it's not only the rich who are being taken advantage of. There are those who are worse off who are taken advantage of.)

Erich has since recovered from the breakup, appearing in the movie Siargao with Jericho Rosales and will star in a new teleserye in 2018. Daniel meanwhile is now in a relationship with Polish model Karolina Pisarek.

Bella Padilla and Neil Arce

Bella and Neil were together for almost 5 years before splitting up in January. In an interview with Tonight With Boy Abunda last April, Bella admitted that the breakup was a long time coming. (READ: Bela Padilla confirms breakup with Neil Arce)

“I feel like maybe for a year now, we’ve been pushing off the breakup, pero we already felt it coming. So, feeling ko, in a way, naka-move on ako in a year (So I felt, in a way, I was able to move on in a year). I’m actually very, very much okay,” she shared.

Since then, Neil has been linked with Angel Locsin and Bella to former onscreen partner Zanjoe Marudo.

Gretchen Ho and Robi Domingo

In March, Gretchen and Robi confirmed their breakup by releasing a joint statement on Tonight With Boy Abunda. After being together for 3 years, Gretchen and Robi felt that they wanted to focus on their respective careers for the time being. Both insisted that there was no third party involved.

In a previous interview, Robi also put an end to rumors linking him to Sandara Park.

"We’re good friends and kung ano man ang mga naririnig nyo (whatever you''ve heard), it’s not true. Let’s give the respect that Sandara deserves kasi she has given honor sa atin kahit nasa ibang bansa siya… At the same time,ibigay natin ang (please give the) same respect kay Gretchen 'cause she's one great person,” he said.

Tommy Esguerra and Miho Nishida

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemates were together for less than two years before calling it quits. In a series of posts on Twitter, Tommy explained that it was not an easy decision but they just had to breakup after realizing they were two very different people. When he stopped by Magandang Buhay, Tommy admitted that the break up was in “the making for months,” adding that he decided to pull away from Miho’s family much earlier to soften the blow.

When asked about what ultimately caused the breakup, Tommy explained that there wasn’t one specific reason, but instead was a “culmination of many things.”

“I think the biggest, I don't know if it's the biggest, is we have different values, different morals. I guess in the long run [I realized] that it wouldn't play out well," he explained. – Rappler.com