Published 4:34 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Halloween is here and with it, a 3-day midweek holiday that's perfect for wild parties, trips out of town, or chill nights on the couch binge-watching creepy favorites.

Below is a list of fan favorites that are sure to stretch October 31st into a 3-day scare-fest.

Stranger Things

With its second season newly released, Halloween is the perfect time to catch up on our favorite 1980s gang of kids.

Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful weaves together characters from classic fairytales and literature – Dracula, Frakenstein, and Dorian Gray are the monsters you'll find in this series.

Black Mirror

A more modern horror option, Black Mirror is a sci-fi series about the possibilities that could go wrong because of technology.

Bates Motel

This award-winning show is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), and follows the lives of mentally ill Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

iZombie

A lighter monster series option, iZombie is Veronica-Mars-meets-Bones-meets-zombies, with newly zombified Liv Moore (Rose McIver) adjusting to her life of eating brains and solving crimes at the NYPD morgue.

Netflix is also known for its collection of great documentaries, and among them are a good few that make for real-life scares. Here are a few that you can squeeze in between series seasons.

The Imposter

This British-American documentary is about the 1997 case of Frédéric Bourdin, who impersonated a 13-year-boy who went missing in 1994.

Interview With A Serial Killer

Just as the title suggests, this documentary looks into the life and crimes of serial killer Arthur Shawcross as he is interviewed in a jailhouse.

Cropsey

This documentary begins with the urban legend of Cropsey, a bogeyman-like figure from New York City. It then goes into the story of Andre Rand, a kidnapper from Staten Island.

– Rappler.com