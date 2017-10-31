IN PHOTOS: 'Descendants of the Sun' stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo marry
SEOUL, South Korea – Two South Korean stars who played lovers in a TV drama that took Asia by storm last year tied the knot in real life on Tuesday, October 31 in a highly-anticipated wedding. (READ: 'Descendants of the Sun' stars set to marry)
Actress Song Hye-Kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong-Ki, 32, who played the two leads in the military romance Descendants of the Sun, married in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul.
The wedding was said to be private, but photos were posted on social media.
Beautiful is an understatement. #SongSongCoupleWedding pic.twitter.com/4I4lyR8Hns— ㅤ (@CHEONSONGYl) October 31, 2017
Makes me want to cry!! I can't believe this actually happened. my songsong heart is happy! credits to the owners! #SongSongCouplewedding pic.twitter.com/Dyd0yqYFSf— Sunny not Sunhee (@wookienna) October 31, 2017
Cantik . @Regranned from @jjannee2222fc - Kyo beautiful in white Wedding day ~2017-31-10 Cr.owner. picture. #kyo1122 #songhyekyo #voguekorea #songjoongki #songsonglove #songsongteam #songsongcouple #kikyocouple #kikyo #descendantsofthesun #bigboss #kungmoyoen #ผักบุ้งไฟแดง #ชีวิตเพื่อชาติรักนี้เพื่อเธอ - #regrann
You may kiss the bride#SongSongCoupleWedding pic.twitter.com/skcIdNoqLB— mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes) October 31, 2017
they’re getting ready to say their vows! #SongsongCoupleWedding pic.twitter.com/n1tU9AYVjX— (@kdramafairy) October 31, 2017
Park Hyung Sik arriving at the #SongSongCouplewedding today!! pic.twitter.com/WrnfPCUNIV— phs pics • hiatus (@parksikarchive) October 31, 2017
Mr and Mrs Song with Zhang Ziyi #SongSongCouplewedding pic.twitter.com/iMNPNyU6AG— fangirl (@whiterose8989) October 31, 2017
Newly weds. #SongSongCouplewedding pic.twitter.com/UGC9DHJ0iC— a u r o r a r a i n. (@_AuroraRain_) October 31, 2017
The drama tells the story of an army captain sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, Uruk, where he meets and falls in love with a surgeon working with a medical NGO.
It enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia, garnering billions of views on Chinese video-streaming sites and winning a thumbs-up from Thailand's junta chief, who praised the main characters' sense of duty.
The 16-episode series was hailed as reviving the so-called "Hallyu", or Korean Wave, of K-pop and K-dramas that spread across Asia and beyond since the early 2000s.
The show also spawned a mini-industry, with Chinese fans snapping up cosmetics, clothes and fashion accessories favoured by the series' stars and sold on online shopping sites.
Tuesday's closed-door event featured a Who's Who of the South Korean television industry as well as Zhang Ziyi, the award-winning Chinese actress who starred in the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. – Rappler.com