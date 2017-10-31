Pia and Marlon spend some time together in Bali

Published 8:01 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – With many on vacation mode, some celebrities flew out of the country for rest and relaxation. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, race car driver Marlon Stockinger, enjoyed time at a beach resort in Bali, Indonesia.

Pia got social media abuzz when she posted photos of herself in a bikini.

Woke up in Bali A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Marlon also got some sun himself.

A post shared by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Relax Bali day 1 A post shared by Marlon Stockinger (@marlonstockinger) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

The couple, who has been dating since 2016, have kept their relationship low-key, except for a few photos on social media.

Breakup rumors hounded the couple in the past months, but in an interview with ABS-CBN last June, Marlon said he and Pia are still okay and would prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Pia is currently finishing a movie with Vice Ganda and Daniel Padilla, which will be an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival in December. – Rappler.com