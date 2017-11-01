From Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' family costume to Vice Ganda's #squadgoals, Halloween 2017 looked like loads of fun

Published 4:00 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's the time of the year again where stars get to let their hair down and don fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. From zombies to superheroes, our favorite Filipino celebrities decided to have fun dressing up.

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, and their daughter Zia raised the bar dressed up as DC characters Batman, Batgirl, and Catwoman.

Dantes' League #Halloween2017 A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

Dantes League #Halloween2017 A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

Happy Halloween A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Vice Ganda channeled Donatella Versace, complete with a squad of supermodels.

Donatella Versace with the Supermodels #Halloween2017 #HK #LKF A post shared by JoseMarieViceral / Vice Ganda (@praybeytbenjamin) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

The hosts of Eat Bulaga also dressed up for Halloween.

At last nagcostume ako A post shared by Allan K (@allan_klownz) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Actress Janine Gutierrez went as Lara Croft this Halloween.

Happy Halloween, guys!! And thank you thank you to everyone who came to the #SpiritoftheGlass2 premiere tonight!!!!! Super happy to see you all! Sana nag enjoy kayo Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted showing on November 1. Spend your Halloween with us #LaraCroft A post shared by JANINE (@janinegutierrez) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Rodjun Cruz and fiancée Dianne Medina dressed up as Superman and Supergirl.

Supergirl & Superman for tonight’s Halloween party at @avenue75sportsbar dianne_medina A post shared by Rodjun Cruz (@rodjuncruz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

They then changed into Disney villains along with Janine and Rayver Cruz.

Halloween 2017 w/ Family! A post shared by Rodjun Cruz (@rodjuncruz) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Ashley Ortega came as Marvel's Black Widow.

I've got red in my ledger I'd like to wipe it out A post shared by Ashley Ortega (@itsashortega) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Maxine Medina, Daniel Matsunaga, and the cast of Spirit of the Glass 2 also dressed up for the movie's premiere night.

Assemble! A post shared by BENJAMIN ALVES (@benxalves) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Good Work, Soldier! A post shared by BENJAMIN ALVES (@benxalves) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Rochelle Pangilinan infects us all with her halloween look.

Happy halloween! A post shared by rochellepangilinan (@rochellepangilinan) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Ruffa Gutierrez appeared as Cleopatra at Eat Bulaga.

Cleopatra... Glam by @rafmanosca and @tootsiesamson #halloween #halloweenmakeup A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

The hosts of It's Showtime also got into the spirit of the holiday.

Happy Halloween!!! #showtimehaLLowinner A post shared by karylle tatlonghari-yuzon (@anakarylle) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Everbody's favorite baby Scarlet Snow Belo also appeared various costumes during the season. Among the outfits she showcased were Sailor Mars and the Little Mermaid.

Meet my little cousin Lacey Wacey a.k.a Sailor Moon. She's the baby of @littlemisslaceyph who made our costumes. She's Filipino-Chinese too like me even though she has yellow hair. A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun... is so very mainit. I'd rather be a mermaid and stay under the sea. A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Which costumes stood out for you this year? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com