IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Pinoy celebs dress up for Halloween
MANILA, Philippines – It's the time of the year again where stars get to let their hair down and don fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. From zombies to superheroes, our favorite Filipino celebrities decided to have fun dressing up.
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, and their daughter Zia raised the bar dressed up as DC characters Batman, Batgirl, and Catwoman.
Vice Ganda channeled Donatella Versace, complete with a squad of supermodels.
The hosts of Eat Bulaga also dressed up for Halloween.
Actress Janine Gutierrez went as Lara Croft this Halloween.
Rodjun Cruz and fiancée Dianne Medina dressed up as Superman and Supergirl.
They then changed into Disney villains along with Janine and Rayver Cruz.
Ashley Ortega came as Marvel's Black Widow.
Maxine Medina, Daniel Matsunaga, and the cast of Spirit of the Glass 2 also dressed up for the movie's premiere night.
Rochelle Pangilinan infects us all with her halloween look.
Ruffa Gutierrez appeared as Cleopatra at Eat Bulaga.
The hosts of It's Showtime also got into the spirit of the holiday.
Everbody's favorite baby Scarlet Snow Belo also appeared various costumes during the season. Among the outfits she showcased were Sailor Mars and the Little Mermaid.
Which costumes stood out for you this year? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com