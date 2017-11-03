Actress, singer, entrepreneur, and the ability to touch her nose with her tongue – is there anything Anne Curtis can't do?

Published 8:30 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is a little bit of everything – actress, host, singer, and now, with the launch of blk Cosmetics, an entrepreneur.

In the video above, Anne is cute and candid as we get to know her a little better: what's the best career advice she's ever received? What song is currently on repeat? What's her hidden talent? We even get her to sing a little Whitney Houston and ask her to choose her favorite among her many adorable pets.

As Anne sets new goals and adds new skills to her resume, here's a snapshot of the multi-hyphenate in 2017. – Rappler.com