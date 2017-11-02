IN PHOTOS: Celebrity families do Halloween
MANILA, Philippines – Halloween has come and gone and the costumes we've seen posted on social media did not disappoint. This year’s festivities saw a lot of great costumes, especially from our favorite celebrities – many of whom celebrated with their families by donning matching costumes. (IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Pinoy celebs dress up for Halloween)
Let’s start with Halloween’s royal family, the Burtka-Harrises. Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper rule Halloween every year with brilliant costumes and flawless execution, and this year was no different. This time, the family went as circus freaks, with Neil as the ring leader, David as a clown, Gideon as a strong man, and Harper as a bearded lady.
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, and Scarlet Snow Belo kept it cute and simple, dressing up as a set of crayons. (LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in costume are the cutest photos you'll see this Halloween)
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and son Silas paid homage to a Pixar classic as Jesse the Cowgirl, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody from Toy Story.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw back to the early ‘90s as Michael Jackson and Madonna attending the Oscars.
Fergie and her son Axl spent Halloween in Neverland as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.
Meanwhile, in the Dantes home, it was time to save Gotham with Dingdong, Marian, and Zia dressed up as Batman, Catwoman, and Batgirl.
Chrissy Teigen went as Copacabana’s Carmen Miranda, while baby Luna was a pineapple. Chrissy’s mom, she said on Snapchat, was a “Thai banana leaf ghost.”
John Legend, of course, matched Chrissy as Carmen Miranda’s Copacabana co-star, Groucho Marx.
Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga did a perfect Elsa and Anna, made even better by little Seve as Olaf.
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids all came out to trick or treat as characters from the Wizard of Oz.
Bianca Gonzalez, JC Intal, and their daughter Lucia dressed as minions were almost too cute to bear.
If these photos prove anything, it’s that Halloween is best spent with family. – Rappler.com