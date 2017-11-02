For these stars, Halloween was a family affair

Published 8:00 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Halloween has come and gone and the costumes we've seen posted on social media did not disappoint. This year’s festivities saw a lot of great costumes, especially from our favorite celebrities – many of whom celebrated with their families by donning matching costumes. (IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Pinoy celebs dress up for Halloween)

Let’s start with Halloween’s royal family, the Burtka-Harrises. Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper rule Halloween every year with brilliant costumes and flawless execution, and this year was no different. This time, the family went as circus freaks, with Neil as the ring leader, David as a clown, Gideon as a strong man, and Harper as a bearded lady.

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, and Scarlet Snow Belo kept it cute and simple, dressing up as a set of crayons. (LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in costume are the cutest photos you'll see this Halloween)

Missing you @quarkhenares and @cristallebelo. When you come home the Crayon family will be complete! (P.S. This costume was @scarletsnowbelo’s idea. She wanted to be a “purple crayon while dancing”) A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and son Silas paid homage to a Pixar classic as Jesse the Cowgirl, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody from Toy Story.

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw back to the early ‘90s as Michael Jackson and Madonna attending the Oscars.

Academy Awards 1991 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Fergie and her son Axl spent Halloween in Neverland as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.

Off to Never Never Land A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, in the Dantes home, it was time to save Gotham with Dingdong, Marian, and Zia dressed up as Batman, Catwoman, and Batgirl.

Dantes League #Halloween2017 A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

Chrissy Teigen went as Copacabana’s Carmen Miranda, while baby Luna was a pineapple. Chrissy’s mom, she said on Snapchat, was a “Thai banana leaf ghost.”

lu eating hooter wings, unbothered AF. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

John Legend, of course, matched Chrissy as Carmen Miranda’s Copacabana co-star, Groucho Marx.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga did a perfect Elsa and Anna, made even better by little Seve as Olaf.

We love you Olaf! A post shared by Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids all came out to trick or treat as characters from the Wizard of Oz.

Happy Halloween A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Bianca Gonzalez, JC Intal, and their daughter Lucia dressed as minions were almost too cute to bear.

Halloween is always great for silly family costumes!! A post shared by Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

If these photos prove anything, it’s that Halloween is best spent with family. – Rappler.com