The iconic singer immortalizes her hand and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theater

Published 10:00 PM, November 02, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Mariah Carey joined Hollywood's elite in plunging her hands and feet into cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater Wednesday, a tribute to the versatile singer's quarter-century of stardom.

Dressed in true diva fashion in a figure-hugging black dress and matching strappy stilettos, Carey sported designer sunglasses as she addressed fans, flanked by Empire showrunner Lee Daniels.

Thank you to all my friends and fans who came to celebrate with me today at the @chinesetheatres Special thanks to Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy Dress: @styland Earrings: @dvani_adgem Bracelet: @ldezen Shoes: @louboutinworld A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Giving my baby her handprints in Hollywood today where they will remain PERMANENTLY...take this all in @mariahcarey ...you deserve every bit of it! I love you for life A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Carey, famous for her 5-octave range, thanked supporters who have been with her through a career that has produced such smash pop hits as "Vision of Love," "Heartbreaker" and "We Belong Together."

"It's an honor to be here and I hope I can walk in these shoes. This is all I can say," she joked.

Carey, who is around 47 but whose date of birth is a matter of dispute, has been one of the most successful artists of the past 27 years, with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide and 5 Grammy awards.

She was the top-selling female artist in the United States in the 1990s and her 1995 song "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men maintains the record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard singles chart.

But her last album – 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse – was her weakest chart performer. In 2015, she began a residency show at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. – Rappler.com