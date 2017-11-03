In the song, she gushes about her new man, while singing about 'all the liars' and 'all the drama queens'

Published 1:14 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift is releasing her new album Reputation in a week, and in the final run up to that, she just dropped a new song, “Call It What You Want”, which she released on YouTube on November 3 (Manila time).

The song is maybe the most mellow of the 4 new ones we’ve heard from her so far. Like her previous two releases, "Gorgeous" and "...Ready for It?", it’s a love song, supposedly talking about her relationship with current beau, British actor Joe Alwyn – whom she has kept a low-profile with, unlike many of her previous romances.

In the song, Swift is very much the smitten kitten. The lyrics get gushy in the catchiest way. “My baby’s fit like a daydream/ Walking with his head down/ I’m the one he’s walking to/ Call it what you want yeah/ Call it what you want to,” she sings in the chorus.

Of course, the song also carries that underlying New Taylor saltiness – no doubt a product of her annus horribilis – that’s been the true undercurrent of Reputation. (WATCH: Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video)

“All the liars are calling me one/ Nobody’s heard from me for months,” Swift pointedly sings in one verse, likely referring to the Kim Kardashian/Kanye West scandal that sent her into low-profile mode from late last year.

“All the drama queens taking swings/ All the jokers dressing up as kings/ They fade to nothing when I look at him,” she sings in another verse.

What do you think of Taylor's new song? – Rappler.com