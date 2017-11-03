Sunshine and Macky may have kids from previous relationships, but they make sure their blended family gets along

Published 7:08 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sunshine Cruz has been beaming with happiness since confirming her relationship with Macky Mathay. The two were married to other people in the past, but what's important for them now is that their children from their previous relationships get along well.

In an interview in September, Sunshine said that she's happy that Macky gets along with her 3 daughters with estranged husband Cesar Montano and that he's very supportive of her career.

“Masarap na mayroong isang tao na sumusuporta sa 'yo. Tanggap ka, pati mga anak mo, tanggap yung nakaraan mo. So, very happy lang (It feels good to have someone who supports you. He accepts you, even your children, and your past. So I'm just very happy)," she said.

Today, the couple and their kids are blended family #goals – here's a peek at their lives together.

1. They took a family vacation to Canyon Cove.

A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Nov 2, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

☺️ A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

☺️ A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

2. They celebrated Halloween together. The couple may be busy with their relationship and respective careers, but they made sure to dress up with their kids during Halloween.

Happy Halloween! A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

3. They celebrate birthdays together.

Advance Happy Birthday my Macky. Thank you for dinner. We you! @mackymathay A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Happy Birthday in advance my Macky. You, Roan, Colin and Charlie are a blessing to me and my children. Thanks for everything! More birthdays to come. God bless you more! @mackymathay• : @rona_labadan A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

4. They're supportive of each others' careers and their kids' careers as well.

Macky shared photos and videos of Sunshine's scenes from Wildflower, captioning them with sweet messages.

Please watch and support my Sunshine @sunshinecruz718 , @iammajasalvador and the rest of the wonderful cast of @wildflowerabscbn . Death is just only the beginning of a GOLDEN JOURNEY. #LLL #WildflowerIndestructible 10.09.2017 Abangan! A post shared by Ismael R. Mathay IV (@mackymathay) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

He also promoted the single of Sunshine's daughter Angelina.

OUT NOW!! #PARAISOangelinaXinigo Congratulations!! @angelinaisabele @inigopascual @universalrecordsph A post shared by Ismael R. Mathay IV (@mackymathay) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

5. They also bond with their kids by working out with them.

Thanks Coach Caloy!#CaloyBaduria #MMAHeavyweightChamp A post shared by Ismael R. Mathay IV (@mackymathay) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

The relationship between Macky and Sunshine started when he messaged her on Instagram.

"Well, actually, it’s as simple as I sent her a direct message on Instagram," he recounted. "Ganun kasimple. Totoo yun. (It was that simple. That's true.) I sent her a direct message on Instagram, saying ‘Hi.’ And then after, I sent her my ‘hi’ message, dinugtungan ko kaagad ng (I followed it up with a) second message." (READ: Macky Mathay confirms he and Sunshine Cruz are dating)

Their relationship became public when a photo of them went viral in 2016. – Rappler.com