5 times Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay, and their kids were #FamilyGoals
MANILA, Philippines – Sunshine Cruz has been beaming with happiness since confirming her relationship with Macky Mathay. The two were married to other people in the past, but what's important for them now is that their children from their previous relationships get along well.
In an interview in September, Sunshine said that she's happy that Macky gets along with her 3 daughters with estranged husband Cesar Montano and that he's very supportive of her career.
“Masarap na mayroong isang tao na sumusuporta sa 'yo. Tanggap ka, pati mga anak mo, tanggap yung nakaraan mo. So, very happy lang (It feels good to have someone who supports you. He accepts you, even your children, and your past. So I'm just very happy)," she said.
Today, the couple and their kids are blended family #goals – here's a peek at their lives together.
1. They took a family vacation to Canyon Cove.
2. They celebrated Halloween together. The couple may be busy with their relationship and respective careers, but they made sure to dress up with their kids during Halloween.
3. They celebrate birthdays together.
4. They're supportive of each others' careers and their kids' careers as well.
Macky shared photos and videos of Sunshine's scenes from Wildflower, captioning them with sweet messages.
He also promoted the single of Sunshine's daughter Angelina.
5. They also bond with their kids by working out with them.
The relationship between Macky and Sunshine started when he messaged her on Instagram.
"Well, actually, it’s as simple as I sent her a direct message on Instagram," he recounted. "Ganun kasimple. Totoo yun. (It was that simple. That's true.) I sent her a direct message on Instagram, saying ‘Hi.’ And then after, I sent her my ‘hi’ message, dinugtungan ko kaagad ng (I followed it up with a) second message." (READ: Macky Mathay confirms he and Sunshine Cruz are dating)
Their relationship became public when a photo of them went viral in 2016. – Rappler.com