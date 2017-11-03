The singer took to Instagram to share the news

Published 11:02 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Bautista is engaged to his girlfriend Kat Ramnani, who is head of music content at Globe Telecom. The singer shared the news on his Instagram on November 3, posting a photo of them together, with Kat showing off her engagement ring.

She said yes.10/30/2017 Venice A post shared by christian bautista (@xtianbautista) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Based on the caption, Christian, 36, proposed to Kat, 33, on October 30, in Venice, Italy. Prior to that, the couple also spent time exploring Greece.

The newly-betrothed couple met in 2015 while taking on an escape room challenge. They initially kept their relationship quiet, until Christian opened up about it to the press in July 2016. – Rappler.com