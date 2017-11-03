Christian Bautista, Kat Ramnani are engaged
MANILA, Philippines – Christian Bautista is engaged to his girlfriend Kat Ramnani, who is head of music content at Globe Telecom. The singer shared the news on his Instagram on November 3, posting a photo of them together, with Kat showing off her engagement ring.
Based on the caption, Christian, 36, proposed to Kat, 33, on October 30, in Venice, Italy. Prior to that, the couple also spent time exploring Greece.
The newly-betrothed couple met in 2015 while taking on an escape room challenge. They initially kept their relationship quiet, until Christian opened up about it to the press in July 2016. – Rappler.com