Chuckie Dreyfus, Bianca Lapus, Assunta de Rossi, and more say goodbye to the actress

Published 10:32 AM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The entertainment industry bid farewell to actress Isabel Granada, who died in Qatar on Saturday, November 4 at the age of 41.

Chuckie Dreyfus, Granada's former love team partner mourned her death, posting a photo of them together.

In another post he said: "It's so difficult when you're grieving and you still need to go out of town for work and smile and pretend everything's okay."

Bianca Lapus, another close friend of the actress wrote: "Heaven just gained another Angel.... Rest in peace sis Isabel Granada. I am thankful for the two decades of friendship we had... Ang importante hindi ka na nahihirapan.no more pain. I know you fought sis. Pahinga ka na. Mahal kita."

(What's important is you did not go through anymore pain. I know you fought sis. Rest in peace. I love you.)

Actress Assunta de Rossi also tweeted a message.

"I really thought Isabel Granada would pull through. My heart goes out to her family, especially her young son. RIP."

Maxene Magalona also tweeted a messge.

Maine Mendoza also conveyed her condolences.

Winwyn Marquez, who is currently in Bolivia for the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, also tweeted her message of condolence.

On October 25, Granada was rushed to the hospital in Qatar, after collapsing at a meet-and-greet event for the Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference.

She later went into a coma, after suffering cardiac arrest. (READ: Isabel Granada to undergo operation in Qatar)

Granada is survived by her partner Arnel Cowley, son Hubert Aguas, and mom Guapa Castro-Granada – Rappler.com