Entertainment industry mourns Isabel Granada's death
MANILA, Philippines – The entertainment industry bid farewell to actress Isabel Granada, who died in Qatar on Saturday, November 4 at the age of 41.
Chuckie Dreyfus, Granada's former love team partner mourned her death, posting a photo of them together.
In another post he said: "It's so difficult when you're grieving and you still need to go out of town for work and smile and pretend everything's okay."
Bianca Lapus, another close friend of the actress wrote: "Heaven just gained another Angel.... Rest in peace sis Isabel Granada. I am thankful for the two decades of friendship we had... Ang importante hindi ka na nahihirapan.no more pain. I know you fought sis. Pahinga ka na. Mahal kita."
(What's important is you did not go through anymore pain. I know you fought sis. Rest in peace. I love you.)
Actress Assunta de Rossi also tweeted a message.
"I really thought Isabel Granada would pull through. My heart goes out to her family, especially her young son. RIP."
I really thought Isabel Granada would pull through. My heart goes out to her family, especially her young son. RIP— Ma. Assunta Ledesma (@Samledesma) November 4, 2017
Maxene Magalona also tweeted a messge.
May you rest in peace, ate Isabel Granada. /p>— Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) November 4, 2017
Maine Mendoza also conveyed her condolences.
Nakakalungkot naman... may you rest in peace, Ms. Isabel. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.— Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) November 4, 2017
Winwyn Marquez, who is currently in Bolivia for the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, also tweeted her message of condolence.
Rest in Peace ate Isabel.. we love you.— Wyn Marquez (@wynmarquez) November 4, 2017
On October 25, Granada was rushed to the hospital in Qatar, after collapsing at a meet-and-greet event for the Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference.
She later went into a coma, after suffering cardiac arrest. (READ: Isabel Granada to undergo operation in Qatar)
Granada is survived by her partner Arnel Cowley, son Hubert Aguas, and mom Guapa Castro-Granada – Rappler.com