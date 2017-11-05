Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, Mark Herras, Tim Yap, and more congratulate Wyn for winning the competition

Published 2:11 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine entertainment industry celebrated the victory of actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez, who was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 on Saturday, November 4 (Sunday, November 5 Manila) in Sta Cruz, Bolivia.

Winwyn is the first Filipina and Asian delegate to compete in the Reina Hispanoamericana competition. ( REAAD: Winwyn Marquez seeks PH's first Reina Hispanoamericana crown)

Wyn's boyfried, actor Mark Herras congratulated her saying: "CONGRATS GA!"

CONGRATS GA!!!! @wynmarquez #reinahispanoamericana2017 #reinateresita

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also congratulated Winwyn.

Everyday may crown ang Philippines! Congratulations!! — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) November 5, 2017

Miss World 2013 Megan Young congratulated Winwyn as well as the other ladies who have represented the country in the recent pageants.

Waking up to the Philippines winning a crown always makes my heart happy Congratulations ladies! — Megan Young (@meganbata) November 5, 2017

Arnold Vegafria, national director of Miss World Philippines and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas was in Bolivia to show support for Wyn.

"Congratulations to [Wyn Marquez] REINA HISPANOAMERICANA!!!!"

Congratulations to @wynmarquez REINA HISPANOAMERICANA!!!!

Jonas Gaffud, one of Wyn's trainers in Aces and Queen, said that just like her aunt Melanie Marquez, who was Miss International 1979, she is now a beauty titlist.

Congratulations Reina Teresita! Thank you for bringing pride to the Philippines. There were moments you doubted yourself because you don't speak Spanish. But here you are. After dreaming of becoming a beauty queen like your aunt Melanie Marquez, who would have thought you could even bring home an international title. The first ever Asian to compete at Reina HispanoAmericana, @wynmarquez

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal tweeted: "Wow! Two beauty queens in one weekend! Congratulations Wyn Wyn Marquez, #ReinaHispanoamericana2017 and Karen Ibasco, #MissEarth2017!"

Wow! Two beauty queens in one weekend! Congratulations Wyn Wyn Marquez, #ReinaHispanoamericana2017 and Karen Ibasco, #MissEarth2017! — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) November 5, 2017

Tim Yap wrote: "Congratulations [Wyn Marquez] I am so proud of you for believing in your dreams. Mabuhay ka #ReinaHispanoamericana2017!!!"

Congratulations @wynmarquez I am so proud of you for believing in your dreams. Mabuhay ka #ReinaHispanoamericana2017!!! pic.twitter.com/mzdX5dGqf3 — Tim Yap (@officialTIMYAP) November 5, 2017

Teen actor Julian Trono said: "FINALLY. Congrats [Wyn Marquez]! #ReinaHispanoamericana2017"

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant is a competition which celebrates Hispanic heritage, culture, and language.

Her victory comes after another Filipina, Karen Ibasco was crowned as Miss Earth 2017 on Saturday, November 4.– Rappler.com