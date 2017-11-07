We can hardly keep track anymore

Published 12:00 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Notorious name-changer Sean Combs – who in the past has been called Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, and P. Diddy – has changed his name yet again. The new moniker? Brother Love.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

In a video posted on Twitter on his birthday, November 4, P. Diddy – sorry, Brother Love – said he will no longer be answering to any of his other past names, saying “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different.”

What do you think of P. Diddy/ Brother Love’s choice of name? – Rappler.com