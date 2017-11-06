The singer says he and Kat have yet to start the wedding preparations

Published 10:01 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Christian Bautista is high in spirits after announcing his engagement to girlfriend, Globe music content head Kat Ramnani. Christian proposed to Kat in Italy on October 30. (READ: Christian Bautista, Kat Ramnani are engaged)

In an interview with reporters at the launch of Gabbi Garcia's music video "All I Need" where he served as co-writer and producer of the song, Christian said about the proposal: "I felt it was time for both of us. We were both ready for the next step. I guess you just feel it in your gut."

He also said that it helped that they were of age and in the position to think of settling down.

When asked what could happen to their respective careers now that they're engaged, he said: "This opens up new avenues. Some people nga tell me, it's going to close avenues...pero it broadens pa nga."

With regards to the reactions of his good friends such as Erik Santos and Mark Bautista, Christian said all the messages are on his Instagram account.

"Well, makikita n'yo naman sa Instagram ayun na! Ayun na. Sila Mark Bautista, ayun na, congratulations. Ginulat mo kami. Totoo naman, because we wanted it private lang and then, actually October 30 pa nga, but kita n'yo na nag post kami days after. We want it for ourselves first privately," he said.

(Well, you can see it on Instagram like this is it! This is it. Mark Bautista, everyone was like this is it, congratulations. You surprised us. it was true that it was a surprise, because we wanted it private only, and then as I said, it was on October 30, but as you saw, we posted it days after. We want it for ourselves first privately.)

She said yes. 10/30/2017 Venice A post shared by christian bautista (@xtianbautista) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

According to Christian, he felt it was nice to propose in Europe but when they arrived, he felt it was too staged, deciding to pop the question to Kat in a room with the two of them only. They were in plain clothes, handing her a small bag containing the ring, which Kat initially thought was candy.

For now, Christian said he and Kat have yet to sit down and discuss the wedding details.

"Wala pa eh. Di ko pa talaga sure. Wala pa kaming (Nothing yet. I'm not yet sure. We don't have any) details, but it's going to be private, small [wedding]," he said. – Rappler.com