The couple confirms the news on the show 'Magandang Buhay'

Published 11:44 AM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and TV host Jolina Magdangal and husband musician Mark Escueta are expecting their second baby. The couple, together with their son Pele, made the announcement on the show Magandang Buhay, Tuesday, November 7.

"I'm Kuya Pele," he said, bringing a balloon with a photo of an ultrasound inside.

"Yes, 9 weeks na po ako. And kuya na po si Pele (Yes, I'm already 9 weeks [pregnant]. And Pele is now a kuya)," Jolina said.

"Sobrang pinag-pray po namin ito at saka sobrang saya ko para kay Pele – hindi lang para sa aming mag-asawa kung hindi para kay Pele," she added.

(We really prayed for this and I'm very happy for Pele – not only for us as husband and wife, but also for Pele.)

Jolina and Mark married in November 2011. Pele was born in 2014. – Rappler.com