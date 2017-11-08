Let's take a look back at the actress' life and career

Published 7:11 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, November 4, the entertainment industry mourned the death of actress Isabel Granada who died at the age of 41 after collapsing in an event in Qatar due to aneurysm.

Friends in the industry sent their prayers for the family. (READ: Entertainment industry mourns Isabel Granada's death)

Granada's remains are set to arrive on Thursday, November 9, according to her cousin Joseph Rivera.

Here's a look back at some of Granada's special moments in both her personal life and showbiz career.

1. Training in That's Entertainment. Granada started her career as a commercial model, but it was in That's Entertainment with the late German "Kuya Germs" Moreno, where she trained as an actress and singer.

2. Tandem with Chuckie Dreyfus. Granada was romantically teamed up with Chuckie Dreyfus. The two starred in a number of movies and TV shows.

On social media, Dreyfus remembered their time together. The two even reunited as a team in Survivor Philippines in 2011.

3. Active lifestyle. Granada was known to be a sports buff. In her interview on GMA-7's Tunay na Buhay, she said she loves to play badminton and volleyball.

4. She studied to become a pilot. Unknown to many, Granada graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and was also training to be a pilot. In her interview on Tunay na Buhay in 2014, Granada explained the difference between flying and her course.

"These are two different things. A lot of people nami-mistaken nila yung aeronautics at saka flying is only one, no. Aeronautics is major in designing planes. And I did fly at the same time because iyon yung gusto kong gawin. So for me to fly a Cessna, at least nalalaman ko na yung parts ng plane," she said.

(A lot of people mistakenly think that aeronautics and flying are the same, no. Aeronautics is major in designing planes. And I did fly at the same time because that's what I really want to do. So for me to fly a Cessna, at least I already know the parts of the plane.)

5. A devoted mom to her son Hubert. In an interview on Tunay na Buhay, Chuckie Dreyfus described the relationship of Granada and her son.

"Isabel as a mother, she's very, very loving. Maliban sa fact na kamukhang-kamukha niya yung anak niya. Sobrang mahal niya yung anak niya because even on Instagram, when I see her posting photos of kay Hubert lang, you can tell how proud she is of her son. You can see how her eyes light up when she talks about Hubert," Dreyfus said.

(Aside from the fact that her son resembles her. She loves her son so much because even on Instagram, when I see her posting photos of Hubert, you can tell how proud she is of her son. You can see how her eyes light up when she talks about Hubert.)

6. Her sweet message for Arnel during their anniversary. On October 18, weeks before she died, Granada celebrated her and husband Arnel Cowley's anniversay.

"Happy Anniversary. Yeehee. Baby you know in our Hearts. That even if we get really busy. Our love never will it fade. I love you very much baby..#miamor..[Arnel Cowley] Te quiero con todo mi Alma Thank You for the love. Thank you for loving me and who I love .. What a blessed way to celebrate it. A memorable trip to Doha, Qatar with our pure love for each other. With God's Love in the center. Nothing can go wrong."

Granada is survived by Cowley, mom, Guapa Granada, and son Hubert Aguas with ex-husband Jericho Aguas. – Rappler.com