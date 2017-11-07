Elton John performs the iconic song 'Circle of Life' as fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Broadway play

Published 6:08 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lion King has been on Broadway for 20 years and Elton John surprised fans at the play's celebration with a performance of the play's theme, "Circle of Life." (READ: Disney's 'The Lion King' is coming to Manila)

Elton played for 100 The Lion King cast alumni and the play's entire creative team at The Minskoff Theatre in New York on Sunday, November 5.

The musical opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, and won 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 1998. It has also won 70 major arts awards, including a Grammy and a Laurence Olivier Award.

Elton composed "Circle of Life" for the Disney movie that the play is based on, along with "I Just Can't Wait to be King," "Hakuna Matata," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

The Lion King musical is coming to the Philippines in March 2018. – Rappler.com