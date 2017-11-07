Are we here for this?

Published 10:08 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Amazon Studios is reportedly planning to turn JRR Tolkien’s classic Lord of the Rings (LOTR) novels into a series.

According to Variety, the studio is already in talks with Warner Bros. Television and Tolkien’s estate to acquire rights to the fantasy series. Negotiations are still in early stages and no deal has been reached yet, though Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reported to be part of the talks.

Forbes says that the rights to LOTR are being sold by the author's estate for $200 to $250 million.

A series adaptation of LOTR is seen as Amazon’s answer to its online streaming competitors, which all have geek-approved, fantasy/ sci-fi series at the helm. HBO has the wildly successful Game of Thrones, while Netflix has Stranger Things, and several shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, considering there has already been a LOTR film trilogy, as well as a follow-up trilogy on The Hobbit – both of which are well-loved by fans and critics alike – it remains to be seen whether developing their own adaptation of the high fantasy classic will work in Amazon’s favor.

