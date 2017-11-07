IN PHOTOS: Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza's church wedding
MANILA, Philippines – After their civil wedding in 2015, musician Kean Cipriano and actress Chynna Ortaleza sealed their relationship with a church wedding on Tuesday, November 7. (WATCH: Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza's prenup video)
The actress wore a gray wedding gown, while Kean was in a black suit.
Among those who attended the wedding were John Prats and wife Isabel Oli, Glaiza de Castro, and Ryza Cenon.
In an interview with PEP, Chynna said that even if they already had a civil wedding, they wanted to seal it in front of God. (Check out the prenup photos of Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza)
The two have a daughter, Stellar who was born in 2016. – Rappler.com