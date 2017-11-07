The couple tie the knot after getting a civil wedding in 2015

Published 8:34 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After their civil wedding in 2015, musician Kean Cipriano and actress Chynna Ortaleza sealed their relationship with a church wedding on Tuesday, November 7. (WATCH: Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza's prenup video)

The actress wore a gray wedding gown, while Kean was in a black suit.

Congratulations and Best Wishes @kean cipriano and @chynsortaleza #thecips #tildeathwedoart A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:50am PST

First look Kean Cipriano and Chyna Ortaleza #churchwedding #thecips #tildeathwedoart A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Congratulations, Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano Best wishes! #TilDeathWeDoArt A post shared by GMA Artist Center (@artistcenter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:24am PST

Among those who attended the wedding were John Prats and wife Isabel Oli, Glaiza de Castro, and Ryza Cenon.

#thecips #tildeathwedoart Kean and Chyna church wedding today A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:52am PST

Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano with their secondary sponsors #TilDeathWeDoArt A post shared by GMA Artist Center (@artistcenter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:59am PST

#TillDeathWeDoArt #TheCips A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:35am PST

The Bride A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:33am PST

In an interview with PEP, Chynna said that even if they already had a civil wedding, they wanted to seal it in front of God. (Check out the prenup photos of Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza)

The two have a daughter, Stellar who was born in 2016. – Rappler.com