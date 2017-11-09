Isabel Granada's remains will be brought to the Santuario de San Jose Parish in East Greenhills, Mandaluyong City. Public viewing will start on November 10.

Published 1:25 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of actress Isabel Granada arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday, November 9.

She arrived with her husband, Arnel Crowley. Isabel's ex-husband, Jericho "Geryk" Aguas, and their son Hubert were at the airport for her arrival, along with Isabel's relatives and friends.

Isabel, whose casket was draped in the Philippine flag, was given military honors at the airport. She served as Airwoman Second Class Sergeant for two years. (READ: 6 things to know about Isabel Granada)

Chuckie Dreyfus, Granada's former love team partner also shared photos on Facebook. In one post, he wrote: "Isabel. Words cannot describe how broken I am."

Granada's remains will be brought to the Santuario de San Jose Parish in East Greenhills, Mandaluyong City. Public viewing will start on November 10. Final mass and cremation will be held on Sunday, November 12.

Granada died at the age of 41 more than a week after she collapsed in an event in Qatar due to aneurysm. She got her break in That's Entertainment under the late German "Kuya Germs" Moreno. She also did a number of films and television films together with Dreyfus. – Rappler.com