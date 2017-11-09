Kylie joins Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon

Published 2:39 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Another beauty queen will be part of Coco Martin's movie Ang Panday. On the film's Instagram page, it was announced that Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will be one of the actor's leading ladies.

Matapos mauwi ang korona, ngayon aabangan naman natin siya sa Ang Panday! Kilalanin ang isa pang leading lady ni Coco Martin! @kylieverzosa #AngPanday #AngPandayMovie #AngPandayMMFF #AngPanday2017 A post shared by Ang Panday (@angpandaymovie) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:03am PST

News of Kylie's participation in the movie was also confirmed to Rappler via Facebook message by Coco's manager Biboy Arboleda.

No other details about Kylie's role in the movie were given. She joins fellow beauty queen, reigning Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Maria Angelica "Mariel" de Leon in the film. Mariel's participation was announced in July. (READ: Mariel de Leon on Miss International 2017 and working with Coco Martin in 'Ang Panday')

Both queens are currently in Japan. Kylie is set to crown her successor on November 14, while Mariel will compete for a back-to-back win for the Philippines. – Rappler.com