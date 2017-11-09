LOOK: Meet Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna's daughter Tali
MANILA, Philippines – After announcing the birth of their daughter on November 6, Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna have now shared a photo of Talitha Maria Luna Sotto, or Tali for short.
The photo showed Tali and Pauleen resting in bed.
Pauleen's mom Chat also shared a photo of her granddaughter.
This is the couple's first child together. Vic has 4 other children from previous relationships. Vic and Pauleen first announced the pregnancy in May. (READ: Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting first child)
Vic and Pauleen married in 2016. – Rappler.com