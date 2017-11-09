Pauleen and her mom Chat post the first public photos of baby Tali

Published 3:24 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing the birth of their daughter on November 6, Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna have now shared a photo of Talitha Maria Luna Sotto, or Tali for short.

The photo showed Tali and Pauleen resting in bed.

Talitha Maria Luna- Sotto Thank you for all your prayers! A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

Pauleen's mom Chat also shared a photo of her granddaughter.

Hello po A post shared by Chat Jimenez Luna (@chat.luna) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

This is the couple's first child together. Vic has 4 other children from previous relationships. Vic and Pauleen first announced the pregnancy in May. (READ: Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting first child)

Vic and Pauleen married in 2016. – Rappler.com