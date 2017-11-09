Hear the couple's sweet, tearjerking vows

Published 9:22 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography has released the wedding video of musician Kean Cipriano and actress Chynna Ortaleza. (IN PHOTOS: Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza's church wedding)

The couple, who married in a civil ceremony in 2015, exchanged vows before their family and friends on Tuesday, November 7. Unlike weddings where the bride and groom walk separately, the two walked marched together towards the aisle.

Kean thanked Chynna for being by his side, saying that he could not see any other partner aside from her.

"First of all, I would like to thank you for everything. Ang daming nangyari sa buhay ko for the past – what? – two years. Pero nandiyan ka lang palagi para saluhin ako at yakapin ako... di ko nakikita ang sarili ko na iba yung asawa ko kung hindi ikaw. Dito lang ako palagi at mahal na mahal kita," the Callalily singer said.

(So much has happened in my life over the past two years. But you were always there to catch me and hug me... I can't see myself with any other partner but you. I'll always be here for you and I love you so much.)

Chynna, on the other hand, said: "Thank you for not leaving my side always, throughout everything that we have gone through together. And I love you very much, and I love you because you love my family and I also love you because your family is wonderful. And I wish daddy was here."

Kean's father Edgie Cipriano died in March 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Some of the couple's showbiz friends such as Glaiza de Castro, LJ Reyes, Ryza Cenon, and couple John Prats and Isabel Oli were at the wedding. Kean and Chynna's daughter Stellar, who was born in 2016, was also part of the event. – Rappler.com