The 'Super Ma'am' actress is attending an event on Saturday, November 11, with husband Dingdong Dantes to meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Published 8:26 AM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera will be at the 31st ASEAN Summit at the request of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Kapuso star received an invitation for Saturday, November 11, to meet the prime minister.

“Nagulat nga ako na pinadalhan kami ng invitation kasi 'di naman ako sanay na uma-attend ng mga ganyan. Parang nakakahiya naman na pumunta ako sa ganun,” Marian told reporters during the reopening of Kultura, for which she is a brand ambassador, in SM Makati on Thursday, November 9. Marian was launched as the new brand ambassador of the brand.

(I was surprised that they sent us an invitation because I'm not used to attending those kinds of events. I'm shy about going to those types of events.)

Through the years, Marian has developed a strong fan base in Cambodia. Marimar and Dyesebel both became a huge hit, and now Carmela is also airing in Cambodia.

“Ang sabi sa amin, gusto daw ako makita ng [prime minister] ng Cambodia kaya pupunta kami dun, dahil 'pinapalabas 'yung soap dun.”

(I was told that the [prime minister] of Cambodia wanted to see me, that's why we're going, because the soap is currently airing [in his country].)

Although anxious, Marian is flattered that someone like Prime Minister Hun Sen is going out of his way to meet her. Husband Dingdong Dantes will accompany her on Saturday.

“Nakakataba nga ng puso eh. Parang sabi ko nga kay Dong, ‘Nahihiya akong pumunta kasi hindi naman ako sanay sa mga ganung klaseng event.’ Pero sabi ko nga, bakit naman 'di ko pagbibigyan na makita nila ako?” she added.

(It's very heartwarming. I told Dong, "It's kind of embarassing to go there since I'm not used to attending those types of events." But I realized, why should I deny them the chance to see me?)

Marian, who is currently appearing on Super Ma'am, will be wearing a piece from Kultura’s collection when she meets the Cambodian prime minister. – Rappler.com