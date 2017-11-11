The Kapuso actress meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is in the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit. The leader had asked to see the actress, who has a large fan base in Cambodia.

Published 9:28 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera has finally met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hun Sen invited the actress and husband actor Dingdong Dantes to attend a welcome dinner for the Cambodian leader in Clark, Pampanga, for event on Saturday, November 11. The dinner is hosted by former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Hun Sen just arrived in the country through Clark on Saturday, for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Manila.

Marian told the press on Thursday that she was set to see him on Saturday in Clark, Pampanga, and that she would be accompanied by her husband. (READ: Cambodian PM invites Marian Rivera to ASEAN Summit 2017)

She also said that she would wear something from Kultura, a Filipino brand that sells items made of indigenous materials.

Through the years, Marian has developed a strong fan base in Cambodia. Marimar and Dyesebel both became huge hits, and now the 2014 series Carmela is also airing in Cambodia.

"Ang sabi sa amin, gusto daw ako makita ng [prime minister] ng Cambodia kaya pupunta kami dun, dahil 'pinapalabas 'yung soap dun (I was told that the prime minister of Cambodia wanted to see me, that's why we're going, because the soap is currently airing in his country)," Marian said on Thursday.

Hun Sen has been Cambodia's prime minister since 1985, making him one of the world's longest serving prime ministers. – Rappler.com