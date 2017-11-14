Filipino teleseryes have also become popular among our ASEAN neighbors

Published 2:00 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos love their teleseryes and are proud of the work that we see on our TV screens every night. But did you know that some of our TV series are popular not only in our country, but also in parts of Asia and Africa? These shows have given our celebrities exposure in the international scene, and they've even gone abroad to promote their shows in other countries too.

Here are a few of our homegrown shows that have grown followings in Southeast Asia.

1. Pangako Sa 'Yo

In 2000, we were introduced to the love story of Angelo (Jericho Rosales) and Yna (Kristine Hermosa). The show also became popular because of the much talked about feud between Claudia Buenavista (Jean Garcia) and Amor Powers (Eula Valdez).

Pangako Sa 'Yo became a hit in countries like Malaysia and Singapore and made Jericho and Kristine a household name. Now that his other shows are also airing in Africa and Latin America, Jericho Rosales has been given the title "Asian Drama King."

In 2015, the show was revived with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo playing the leads. Pangako Sa 'Yo was also adapted into a show titled The Promise in Cambodia – it aired from 2013 to 2014.

2. Dyesebel

In 2008, GMA 7's retelling of the popular mermaid starred Marian Rivera. Dyesebel was originally created by Pinoy artist Mars Ravelo, and her story was previously recreated in movies. Since the 2008 TV series aired, it has been shown in Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. It was also broadcasted in Cambodia. (READ: Cambodian PM invites Marian Rivera to ASEAN Summit 2017)

In 2014, ABS-CBN the character back to life, with Anne Curtis taking on the iconic role.

3. Marimar

The original Marimar was a Mexican telenovela, but it was adapted by GMA 7 in 2007, with Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes as the leads. The show became the gateway for the stars' on- and off-screen romance, and they're now a happy couple with beautiful baby girl. Marimar became a hit in Cambodia. (READ: Filipino seryes a hit in Cambodia)

In 2015, Marimar was remade, with Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Tom Rodriguez as the leads.

4. My Husband's Lover

In 2013, GMA 7 launched the show My Husband's Lover, starring Dennis Trillo, Tom Rodriguez, and Carla Abellana. The show was considered a bold move for the Kapuso network, because unlike their past dramas, the story tackled the relationships of a gay man who is forced to choose between his wife and his male lover.

Dennis, Carla, and Tom recently promoted the show in Thailand, and it is scheduled to air there soon.

With @akosimangtomas, @dennistrillo, @carlaangeline and @aldenrichards02 on our way to the JKN Global Media event in Bangkok, Thailand. A post shared by popoycaritativo (@popoycaritativo) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:11am PST

5. On The Wings of Love

Starring the popular tandem of James Reid and Nadine Lustre, On The Wings of Love (OTWOL) became the couple's breakout show in 2015. Though they've starred in movies together and worked together several times, it was on OTWOL that their relationship was went from "reel to real," with James declaring his love to Nadine in front of thousands right before the series finale. (READ: Confirmed: James Reid and Nadine Lustre are a couple)

OTWOL was shown in Indonesia and is currently airing in Thailand.

6. Amaya

Amaya, Starring Marian Rivera, is called an epicserye, as it tackles the story of a tribal princess, and is set before the colonization of the Spaniards. The show was broadcast in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and South Korea.

7. Be Careful With My Heart

Considered one of ABS-CBN's longest running morning shows, Be Careful With My Heart tells the story of Maya (Jodi Sta Maria), who is working as a nanny to Richard "Sir Chief" Lim's (Richard Yap) 3 children. In exchange, she'll get the help she needs to fulfill her dreams of becoming a stewardess. Along the way, she finds herself bridging the gap between the family and falls in love with Sir Chief.

The show was broadcast in Vietnam in 2013 and ended in 2015. It also became a hit in Malaysia.

– Rappler.com