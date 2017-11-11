See the stars in attendance, Anne's gorgeous dress, and of course, the soon-to-be married couple in New Zealand!

Published 2:05 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Love is in the air in Queenstown, New Zealand as Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff gear up for their much-awaited wedding. The couple’s friends and family have been trickling to New Zealand all week to attend the ceremony.

The couple welcomed the guests with a pre-wedding get-together, set in the great New Zealand outdoors, no less.

The bride-to-be, dressed in a romantic white Vera Wang number and vintage heart-shaped sunglasses, looked positively radiant.

Erwan’s sister and Anne’s fellow ‘it girl’ Solenn Heussaff was one of the first to arrive in New Zealand, with husband Nico Bolzico in tow, of course.

The rest of Anne’s ‘it girl’ squad – including Georgina Wilson and a pregnant Isabelle Daza – were there too. Georgina’s younger sister Jess was also present.

Anne’s friend Bea Soriano, her husband entrepreneur Eric Dee, and blogger Laureen Uy were also in attendance.

Other wedding guests include Kim Atienza and his wife Felicia, Vicki Belo with Scarlet Snow Belo, Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Karylle, Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola, designer Rajo Laurel and boyfriend Nix Alañon,

The couple received a traditional Māori welcome...

... and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

And Nico, of course, had something to say.

By the looks of the pre-wedding festivities alone, we can already tell this is going to be a beautiful wedding. – Rappler.com