Franco Hernandez dies in a drowning accident in North Lamidan, Davao Occidental

Published 10:29 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Young star Franco Hernandez, a member of the boy group Hashtags, died in a drowning incident in Davao Occidental on Saturday, November 11.

Cornerstone Entertainment, the company that manages Franco, confirmed the sad news.

In the report received by Cornerstone, Police Officer 2 Rolly Conad said Franco was on a boat with his girlfriend, Hashtag team member Tom Doromal, and two others in North Lamidan, Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental, when big waves hit their boat on Saturday afternoon.

Franco and his girlfriend reportedly fell into the water. Both were saved by the boat driver and crew, but Franco was already unconscious when he was rescued. He was brought to the Estacion Medical Clinic in the neighboring town of Malita, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr Nimayre Macabaya.

His close friends from Hashtags and in showbiz took to social media to express their sadness on the news.

TJ Monterde

Rest in eternal peace, brother @Hashtag_Franco — TJ Monterde (@tjmusicmonterde) November 11, 2017

Dawn Chang

I love you @Hashtag_Franco — DAWN CHANG (@dawnchangoffcl) November 11, 2017

Gil Cueva

Gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Franco. pic.twitter.com/8y0Sixy9XC — Gil Cuerva (@gilcuerva) November 11, 2017

Arron Villaflor

{/source} <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I haven't chat with you since you came in. Prayers for my brother <a href="https://twitter.com/Hashtag_Franco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hashtag_Franco</a> and his family. <a href="https://twitter.com/cornerstone_ofc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cornerstone_ofc</a></p>— Arron L. Villaflor (@arronvillaflor) <a href="https://twitter.com/arronvillaflor/status/929343204482211840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 11, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>{/source}

Grabe.. rest in peace, franco — Barbie Imperial (@barbieeimperial) November 11, 2017

Ryle Paolo Tan

"Nakakainis ka. Sobra. Hindi ka man lang nagpaalam sa amin. Mahal na mahal ka namin, Franco. I will miss you. Bago bago mo palang sa Hashtags, nauna ka pang umalis. You were such a blessing, Franco. I hope you know that."

(You're so annoying. It's too much. You didn't even say goodbye to us. We love you, Franco. I will miss you. You're just relatively new in Hashtags, but you were the first to leave. You were such a blessing, Franco. I hope you know that.)

Nakakainis ka. Sobra. Hindi ka man lang nagpaalam sa amin. Mahal na mahal ka namin, Franco. I will miss you. Bago bago mo palang sa Hashtags, nauna ka pang umalis. You were such a blessing, Franco. I hope you know that. A post shared by Ryle Paolo Tan (@hashtag_ryle) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Myrtle Sarrosa

I still can't believe it. Rest In Peace Franco. @Hashtag_Franco — Myrtle Sarrosa (@MyrtleGail) November 11, 2017

– Rappler.com